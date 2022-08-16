Sun Valley pitches upgrades to equipment, terrain to Forest Service

Sun Valley Resort wants to make some upgrades to its equipment and terrain, making it the focus of a U.S. Forest Service open house on Tuesday.

Sun Valley is planning on removing the Challenger and Greyhawk chairlifts on the Warm Springs side of Bald Mountain. It also plans to replace the Challenger lift with a new six-person high-speed one. Both lifts were built in 1988 and retrofitted eight years later.

The company also wants to replace a lift that was damaged in a structure fire a few years ago and has been out of use. A new trail will also be cut underneath the lift.

Sun Valley says these changes will improve crowding at certain spots on the mountain and will increase the number of skiable acres.

The ski mountain operates under a special use permit with the Forest Service. The agency is doing an environmental analysis of the updates and its decision should be out this December.

Public comments on the plan are due September 2 and an open meeting is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Community Library in Ketchum.