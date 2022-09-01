Micron announces investment for new plant in Boise

Micron Technology announced Thursday it is investing $15 billion through the end of the decade to build a new memory manufacturing plant in Boise. The plant, according to Micron, will be the first new memory manufacturing plant built in the United States in 20 years.

As Micron’s global headquarters, @CityOfBoise is the epicenter of our #innovation. We’re pleased to announce our $15 billion investment over the next decade to construct a leading-edge memory fab in Boise, ensuring U.S. tech leadership for years to come. https://t.co/4mcUeQQI2B pic.twitter.com/E6LmwZtFpq — Micron Technology (@MicronTech) September 1, 2022

Micron says it is the first of multiple planned U.S. investments after the CHIPS and Science Act passed, and it represents the largest private investment ever made in Idaho.

The new plant will be "co-located" with Micron's R&D center at its headquarters in Boise, and will "enhance operational efficiency, accelerate technology deployment and improve time to market."

With the anticipated federal grants and credits through the CHIPS and Science Act, along with incentives provided by the state of Idaho and the support of Gov. Brad Little, the investment will create over 17,000 jobs – including 2,000 Micron jobs – by the end of the decade, according to Micron.

Little said on Twitter after the announcement, "Wonderful to see the tremendous success of a homegrown Idaho company! Idaho is a great place to do business, and with today’s special session, we will make Idaho even better by GIVING BACK your tax dollars and supporting schools at historic levels with our record budget surplus."

President Joe Biden also reacted to the announcement on Twitter:

This is another big win for America. https://t.co/5SZ77c4iuD — President Biden (@POTUS) September 1, 2022

To help support the growing employee population, Micron expects to open a childcare facility operated by the Treasure Valley Family YMCA. Micron says the center will be located across its corporate headquarters and will provide STEM-based programming and easy access for parents to interact with their children during the day and ease the transition for those returning to the workforce.

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean said on Twitter, "This is a once in a generation investment in Boise from a home-grown company that is critical to the economic vitality of our community, our state and our nation. I’m so proud of the partnership it has taken to get to this point and excited for the opportunities to come."

Along with the expansion, Micron says it is going to expand investment for K-12 STEM education programs, increasing focus on reaching underrepresented and rural student populations. Micron is partnering with the College of Western Idaho to deliver curricula like Advanced Mechatronics Engineering Technology to help prepare students for the Micron Technician Apprenticeship Program.