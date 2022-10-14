A regional collaboration of public media stations that serve the Rocky Mountain States of Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.
TNC offers a ‘Goldilocks’ option for saving Western land as wind and solar boom
The build-out of clean energy infrastructure in the West on its current trajectory would occupy about 39 million acres of land – roughly three-fourths the size of Utah – by 2050. A new study by The Nature Conservancy, however, suggests that the right mix of technologies can cut the amount of land needed in half.
Copyright 2022 KUNR Public Radio