© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
MWNB Series Banner.png
Mountain West News Bureau
A regional collaboration of public media stations that serve the Rocky Mountain States of Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.

TNC offers a ‘Goldilocks’ option for saving Western land as wind and solar boom

KUNR Public Radio
Published October 14, 2022 at 4:56 PM MDT

The build-out of clean energy infrastructure in the West on its current trajectory would occupy about 39 million acres of land – roughly three-fourths the size of Utah – by 2050. A new study by The Nature Conservancy, however, suggests that the right mix of technologies can cut the amount of land needed in half.

Copyright 2022 KUNR Public Radio

Tags
News Wind EnergySolar Power