Beware the tax scam: AG's office warns of resurgence in mailer fraud

The Attorney General of Idaho is warning the public of a resurgence in a mail-in tax scam targeting folks around the state.

The letters are sent by mail from the “Ada County Tax Processing Unit,” which does not exist, and feature a seal with an eagle made to look official. The mailers tell recipients they owe unpaid taxes and a lien will be put on their property until the debt is paid.

In a press release, the AG’s office says it called the number listed and was hung up on when it asked the senders to identify themselves. The office says it appears the company behind the mailer is trying to trick people who owe back taxes into hiring them as negotiators.

The letters are targeting individuals who owe taxes by accessing publicly available tax records.

“This is clearly a company doing business in the shadows and trying to scare Idahoans into working with them,” said Attorney General Lawrence Wasden in the release. He added anyone who receives this mailer should just throw it in the trash.