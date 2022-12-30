AP: Suspect in deaths of four University of Idaho students arrested in Pennsylvania

A suspect has been arrested in eastern Pennsylvania for the killings of the four University of Idaho students in November, according to the Associated Press.

Police found Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves stabbed to death on Nov. 13 at a residence on King Street, just a block from the University of Idaho campus.

The AP reports arrest paperwork filed by Pennsylvania State Police said 28-year-old Bryan Christopher Kohberger was being held for extradition for the first-degree murder warrant issued by Moscow Police and the Latah County Prosecutor's Office.

The Moscow Police Department will be holding a news conference at 2 p.m. MT.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.