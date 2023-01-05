© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
News

Suspect in U of I killings arrives in Moscow and is detained in Latah County jail

Boise State Public Radio News | By Julie Luchetta
Published January 5, 2023 at 8:02 AM MST
Four Law enforcement officers stand in the parking lot in front of the Latah County Courthouse, a brick building. The picture is taken at night and the officers are back lit from the light coming from the entrance of the courthouse.
Ted S. Warren
/
AP
Latah County Sheriff's Dept. and Idaho State Police officers stand in front of the Latah County Courthouse just prior to the arrival of Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho, following Kohberger's extradition from Pennsylvania. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Bryan Kohberger, accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November, arrived in Idaho on Wednesday night after his arrest in Pennsylvania last week.

The 28-year-old waived his right to an extradition hearing on Tuesday and was voluntarily transported to Idaho the next day.

Kohberger arrived around 7:30 p.m. Mountain time and was transported to Latah County jail, where he will be evaluated, according to a Latah County Sheriff statement.

The affidavit for his arrest, which lays out probable cause, will remain sealed until Kohberger appears in court, as required by Idaho law.

The Washington State University PhD student was apprehended Friday at his parents’ home in Pennsylvania and held without bail at the Monroe County Jail.

In a statement, his family said they were fully cooperating with law enforcement.

Kohberger completed his first semester at WSU’s criminal justice program in December. Its campus is located less than 10 miles from the University of Idaho in Moscow.

According to forensic reports, the victims were likely stabbed in their sleep.

Find reporter Julie Luchetta on Twitter @JulieLuchetta.

News Bryan KohbergerMoscow murdersLatah CountyUniversity Of Idaho
Julie Luchetta
As the Canyon County reporter, I cover the Latina/o/x communities and agricultural hub of the Treasure Valley. I’m super invested in local journalism and social equity, and very grateful to be working in Idaho.
