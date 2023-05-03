Idaho doctors host hike for asthma awareness in a changing climate

Hotter temperatures, longer allergy seasons and smokier skies driven by climate change may increase the risk of developing asthma or worsen asthma attacks.

The chronic lung disease currently affects about one in 13 people in the U.S. and is the most common chronic disease for children.

But one of the most typical treatments for asthma may contribute to the environmental conditions that make it tougher to breathe. Metered-dose inhalers contain hydrofluorocarbons, potent greenhouse gasses that help propel the medicine into the lungs.

“Even in those tiny little inhalers you see people with asthma use, there’s enough greenhouse gas emissions to make it equivalent to driving 175 miles for just one of those,” said Dr. Ethan Sims, who works in the emergency department at St. Luke’s Health System.

Sims is also the medical director for sustainability at St. Luke’s and is a founding member of the Idaho Clinicians for Climate and Health. Depending on the patient, a person could go through one of those inhalers in a month. For others, they last six months to a year.

There are alternative devices that don’t release nearly as many gasses, like inhalers filled with dry powder, but Sims said sometimes those aren’t readily available or covered by insurance. Often, health care providers just aren’t aware of the climate impacts of the regular inhalers.

“We don’t learn about this in medical school,” he said. “Until six months ago, I didn’t know that this was an issue, and I’ve prescribed thousands of those metered-dose inhalers without thinking twice about it.”

Idaho Clinicians for Climate and Health is hosting a hike this weekend at Harrison Hollow Trailhead in Boise to raise awareness. Doctors, pharmacists and patients will talk about living with and treating asthma in a changing climate.

Sims said the group also plans on doing outreach at local primary care clinics to educate physicians about more climate-friendly asthma medications.

Hike for asthma awareness



Sunday, May 7 at 1 p.m. at Harrison Hollow Trailhead

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hike-the-hollow-for-asthma-awareness-tickets-598606025737?aff=ebdshpsearchautocomplete

Find reporter Rachel Cohen on Twitter @racheld_cohen

Copyright 2023 Boise State Public Radio

