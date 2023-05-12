© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Jury finds Lori Vallow guilty on all charges, including murder of two of her children

Boise State Public Radio News | By Katie Kloppenburg
Published May 12, 2023 at 1:16 PM MDT
A sketch showing Lori Vallow, Rob Wood and Jim Archibald with light coloring and shading of a background and laptops.
Lisa C. Cheney
/
Associated Press
This courtroom sketch, from left, depicts Madison County prosecutor Rob Wood, Lori Vallow Daybell and defense attorney Jim Archibald during opening statements of Vallow Daybell's murder trial in Boise, Idaho, Monday, April 10, 2023. Prosecutors have charged Vallow Daybell and her husband, Chad Daybell, with multiple counts of conspiracy, murder and grand theft in connection with the deaths of Vallow Daybell's two children: Joshua "JJ" Vallow and Tylee Ryan. Both are also charged in connection with the death of Chad Daybell's previous wife, Tammy Daybell. (Lisa C. Cheney via AP)

Lori Vallow has been found guilty after the defense and prosecution rested Thursday following a multi-week trial for the murder of two of her children and conspiracy to commit first degree murder of her husband's ex-wife. On Tuesday, the defense said it did not believe the state had proven its case against Vallow and did not call Vallow or any witnesses back to the stand.

The verdict was announced shortly after 1 p.m. The jury ruled as follows:

  • Count one, conspiracy to commit first degree murder (Tylee Ryan): Guilty
  • Count two, first degree murder (Tylee Ryan): Guilty
  • Count three, conspiracy to commit first degree murder (JJ Vallow): Guilty
  • Count four, first degree murder (JJ Vallow): Guilty
  • Count five, conspiracy to commit first degree murder (Tammy Daybell): Guilty
  • Count six, grand theft: Guilty

Sentencing in the case will not happen today due to the complexity of the case. Judge Steven Boyce said that typically putting together a pre-sentence investigation report takes two months, but in a case like this, it will likely take longer. Boyce thinks it will probably be three months before the sentencing can be scheduled.

Vallow will be transferred from Ada County back to Fremont County for sentencing.

According to East Idaho News, people started lining up at 4 a.m. outside the Ada County Courthouse to try to get a seat to hear the verdict. The verdict was also streamed on Boyce’s YouTube channel, a change from the rest of the trial where no video, photo or audio was allowed from the media or otherwise.

Vallow’s attorneys filed a motion in March to dismiss the death penalty and Boyce ruled in favor to dismiss. The motion stated it should be dismissed because of media saturation, discovery violations, Vallow’s mental health status and the inability of the state to be able to effectively administer the death penalty if the jury chose to impose it.

Closing arguments were held on Thursday. Boyce started the day by ruling on the defense’s motion for a judgment of acquittal, saying substantial evidence was presented during the trial, according to East Idaho News.

Boyce said the state provided sufficient evidence to back up the charges, which include conspiracy to commit first degree murder, grand theft by deception and first degree murder.

Boyce denied the Rule 29 Motion on all charges, which you can see here.

