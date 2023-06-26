Prosecutors seeking death penalty for Bryan Kohberger

The Latah County Prosecutor's Office announced Monday it has filed a notice of intent to seek the death penalty against Bryan Kohberger. He is charged with killing four University of Idaho students last November and was arraigned on murder charges in late May.

A not guilty plea was entered on Kohberger's behalf as he stood silent during the arraignment. A hearing in the case is scheduled for Tuesday, according to the Associated Press.

"The State gives this notice based on the fact that it has not identified or been provided with any mitigating circumstances sufficient to prohibit the triers of fact from considering all penalties authorized by the Idaho legislature including the possibility of a capital sentence," according to a court order.

The court order lists the following circumstances under Idaho law that prosecutors believe warrant the consideration of the death penalty:



At the time the murder was committed, the defendant also committed another murder

The murder was especially heinous, atrocious or cruel, manifesting exception depravity

By the murder, or circumstances surrounding its commission, the defendant exhibited utter disregard for human life

The murder was committed in the perpetration of, or attempt to perpetrate, arson, rape, robbery, burglary, kidnapping or mayhem and the defendant killed, intended a killing, or acted with reckless indifference to human life

The defendant, by his conduct, whether such conduct was before, during or after the commission of the murder at hand, has exhibited a propensity to commit murder which will probably constitute a continuing threat to society

Kohberger's trial is scheduled to begin on Oct. 2 and is expected to last for six weeks.