News

Prosecutors seeking death penalty for Bryan Kohberger

Boise State Public Radio News | By Katie Kloppenburg
Published June 26, 2023 at 4:09 PM MDT
Murder suspect Bryan Kohberger dressed in an orange prison jumpsuit walks into a courtroom with white walls. A bald man in a suit follows him and a police officer.
Zach Wilkinson/AP
/
The Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Bryan Kohberger enters the courtroom for his arraignment hearing in Latah County District Court, Monday, May 22, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. Kohberger is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022.

The Latah County Prosecutor's Office announced Monday it has filed a notice of intent to seek the death penalty against Bryan Kohberger. He is charged with killing four University of Idaho students last November and was arraigned on murder charges in late May.

A not guilty plea was entered on Kohberger's behalf as he stood silent during the arraignment. A hearing in the case is scheduled for Tuesday, according to the Associated Press.

"The State gives this notice based on the fact that it has not identified or been provided with any mitigating circumstances sufficient to prohibit the triers of fact from considering all penalties authorized by the Idaho legislature including the possibility of a capital sentence," according to a court order.

The court order lists the following circumstances under Idaho law that prosecutors believe warrant the consideration of the death penalty:

  • At the time the murder was committed, the defendant also committed another murder
  • The murder was especially heinous, atrocious or cruel, manifesting exception depravity
  • By the murder, or circumstances surrounding its commission, the defendant exhibited utter disregard for human life
  • The murder was committed in the perpetration of, or attempt to perpetrate, arson, rape, robbery, burglary, kidnapping or mayhem and the defendant killed, intended a killing, or acted with reckless indifference to human life
  • The defendant, by his conduct, whether such conduct was before, during or after the commission of the murder at hand, has exhibited a propensity to commit murder which will probably constitute a continuing threat to society

Kohberger's trial is scheduled to begin on Oct. 2 and is expected to last for six weeks.

