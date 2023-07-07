Idaho resident dies from heat-related death as temperatures near triple digits

Triple-digit temperatures are expected this weekend in Idaho and there is already a record of a heat-related death in the state.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported the first heat-related death this year. The Idaho resident between 40-60 years of age was hiking on a trail without shade in southern Idaho, with temperatures in the nineties.

In a news release, the department is asking the public to be aware of the symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat strokes.

It's going to be hot out there, Idaho. Here are tips for staying cool. Heat waves and excessive temperatures can be incredibly dangerous. Make sure you're staying safe & keeping cool by following these tips and recommendations.

What are the signs of heat exhaustion?

Heat exhaustion symptoms may show before heat stroke; they include tiredness, thirst, headache, nausea, cramps, and cold skin.

To help, go into a cool place, put wet clothing on them, and give them water to drink. If symptoms worsen and last longer than an hour, seek medical attention.

What are the signs of heat stroke?

A heat stroke is a medical emergency. Symptoms may include high body temperature, red hot skin, confusion, dizziness, nausea, fainting, and even seizures.

After getting someone into a cool area, get immediate medical attention or call 911 if someone is experiencing these symptoms.

But, the department says not to give someone with heat stroke anything to drink because they may not be able to swallow correctly and could inhale the water.

What can I do to protect myself?

The best way to keep yourself safe is to stay cool and hydrated, like wearing lightweight and loose clothing, drinking before you're thirsty and getting into the shade if you are feeling short of breath and have a pounding heart.

Other methods are limiting outdoor activities, avoiding alcohol and drinks high with caffeine or sugar, and having an SPF-15 or higher sunscreen.

Health and Welfare recommends watching temperature forecasts and regularly checking up on the people around you.