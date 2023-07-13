Idaho attorney general signs on to letter about Target's 'Pride' campaign

Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador sent a letter with six other states to superstore Target saying a clothing line could be breaking state laws.

The attorneys general signed a letter to Target’s CEO last week saying the company’s Pride clothing line may conflict with state parental rights and child protection laws. The letter also says these product displays could violate Target’s “fiduciary duties” to the states, which are Target shareholders.

The attorneys general in Arkansas, Kentucky, Indiana, Mississippi, Missouri and South Carolina joined Idaho in the letter.

Attorney General of Indiana, Todd Rokita wrote the company sold LGBTQIA+ promotional products to families and young children as part of a quote “comprehensive effort to promote gender and sexual identity among children.”

Idaho’s Attorney General Office declined to comment further on the letter.