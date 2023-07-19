© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
News

Interfaith Sanctuary offers cooling stations amid triple digit temperatures

By Sofia Blenkinsop
Published July 19, 2023
Boise’s Interfaith Sanctuary is an overnight emergency shelter with daytime well-being and recovery programs, open to any and all guests. Yet the city’s increasingly pricey housing market, combined with global warming, make these services even more crucial.

“We just have to make sure that we're continuing to have the bandwidth to serve the need as it grows,” said Interfaith Sanctiar executive director Jodi Peterson-Stigers. “And I think that's just being really good at collaborating and being able to adapt quickly.”

The Sanctuary team works with a local day shelter, Corpus Christi, to provide outdoor shade and popsicles six days a week. They also collaborate with the City of Boise and Ada County’s “Our Path Home” partnership to coordinate outreach and make sure those without shelter get the heat relief they need.

Above all, Peterson-Stigers says volunteers and donations are still very much needed to keep these cooling services possible.

Sofia Blenkinsop
