© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Mountain West News Bureau
A regional collaboration of public media stations that serve the Rocky Mountain States of Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.

Woman pleads guilty to charges of arson at a Casper clinic that provides abortions

Wyoming Public Radio | By Will Walkey
Published July 21, 2023 at 11:31 AM MDT
Courtesy of the Casper Police Department
/

22-year-old Lorna Roxanne Green has pleaded guilty to a federal arson charge. She admitted to local investigators that she was responsible for breaking into Wellspring Health Access in Casper and torching it last May.

Green has reportedly reached a plea agreement with prosecutors, which has not yet been disclosed. She faces up to 20 years in prison and a hefty fine, and her sentencing hearing has been set for Oct. 6. This comes after originally pleading not guilty.

The attack ended up delaying Wellspring’s opening by almost a year and caused nearly $300,000 in damages. Green told the judge that she regrets her actions.

“While we are glad that this perpetrator has been brought to justice, we at Wellspring Health Access know all too well that the potential for anti-abortion violence has not gone away,” said Wellspring President Julie Burkhart.

The Casper clinic is one of just two facilities in Wyoming that offers abortions – and the only one that offers surgical abortions. Abortion remains legal in the Cowboy State due to lawsuits challenging sweeping bans passed in recent years by the Wyoming Legislature.

Copyright 2023 Wyoming Public Radio. To see more, visit Wyoming Public Radio.

Tags
News Abortion
Will Walkey

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate