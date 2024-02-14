© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join us for Another Round at Boise Brewing February 15

1 dead, up to 15 injured in shooting at Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl rally

By Jaclyn Diaz
Published February 14, 2024 at 1:33 PM MST
A law enforcement officer looks around the scene after a shooting following the Kansas City Chiefs victory parade in Kansas City, Mo., on Wednesday.
Charlie Riedel
/
AP
A law enforcement officer looks around the scene after a shooting following the Kansas City Chiefs victory parade in Kansas City, Mo., on Wednesday.

Updated February 14, 2024 at 3:48 PM ET

Police said shots were fired Wednesday afternoon near Union Station in Kansas City, Mo., at the conclusion of a celebration for the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win, striking multiple people.

Officers took two armed individuals into custody for further investigation, the Kansas City Police Department said on social media.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Follow live coverage on member station KCUR.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
News NPR News
Jaclyn Diaz
See stories by Jaclyn Diaz

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate