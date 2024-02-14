© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Kansas City shooting was not an act of terrorism or homegrown violence, say police

By Jaclyn Diaz,
Vanessa RomoAmanda Orr
Published February 14, 2024 at 1:33 PM MST
People flee after shots were fired near the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory parade on Feb.14 in Kansas City, Mo.
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds
/
AFP via Getty Images
People flee after shots were fired near the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory parade on Feb.14 in Kansas City, Mo.

Updated February 14, 2024 at 3:48 PM ET

Police said shots were fired Wednesday afternoon near Union Station in Kansas City, Mo., at the conclusion of a celebration for the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win, striking multiple people.

Officers took two armed individuals into custody for further investigation, the Kansas City Police Department said on social media.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Follow live coverage on member station KCUR.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Jaclyn Diaz
Vanessa Romo
Vanessa Romo is a reporter for NPR's News Desk.
Amanda Orr

