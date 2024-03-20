Idaho State Police issues 'Blue Alert' after inmate escape in Boise

The Idaho State Police has issued a Blue Alert after an Idaho Department of Correction inmate escaped. Skylar Meade, who has been serving time for aggravated battery on a law enforcement official with a firearm enhancement, was being taken to Saint Alphonsus in Boise at 2:15 a.m. for medical treatment, according to a news release.

Idaho State Police

Police say as they were getting ready to take Meade back to IDOC, an unknown person "attacked and fired at the officers." An IDOC employee fired his duty weapon at the armed suspect.

Three IDOC officers were hurt in the incident. The news release says one officer was shot by the suspect and is in critical but stable condition. The second shot by the suspect has serious but non-life-threatening injuries and the third was hurt during gunfire from a responding Boise Police officer and has non-life-threatening injuries.

“This brazen, violent, and apparently coordinated attack on Idaho Department of Corrections personnel, to facilitate an escape of a dangerous inmate, was carried out right in front of the Emergency Department, where people come for medical help, often in the direst circumstances. When BPD officers responded, they believed the shooter was inside the Emergency Department. They immediately entered to address any potential continued threat to Emergency Room staff. I am grateful this harrowing incident did not result in loss of life, and we are monitoring the wounded IDOC officers with great hope for a full and speedy recovery of all involved. We caution anyone who may have contact with the suspects involved in this violent attack and escape to call 911 immediately and not confront them personally. They are armed, dangerous, and have shown they are willing to use extreme violence in furtherance of their criminal activity.” Boise Police Chief Ron Winegar

A preliminary investigation shows Meade and the unknown suspect getting into a gray four-door sedan and leaving the area before Boise Police officers arrived. A manhunt is underway for Meade and the other person.

They are considered armed and dangerous, to both the police and the the public. If you see them, do not approach and call 911.

A Blue Alert is issued when a suspect poses an "imminent and credible threat to law enforcement, or when an officer is missing in the line of duty," according to the United States Department of Justice.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.