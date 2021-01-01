Newsletter
Subscribe to Boise State Public Radio's weekly e-newsletter to get the inside scoop on your public radio station.
Fill out this form and we'll deliver station news, highlights, upcoming events, and the stories you can't miss, right to your inbox each Tuesday.
Signed up and you aren't seeing the emails in your inbox?
- Add kbsxnewsroom@boisestate.edu to your contacts list.
- Check your spam folder for the newsletter and move it back into your inbox.
- Gmail Users:
On your phone hit the 3 dots at the top right corner, click "Move to", then "Primary"
On desktop drag and drop the newsletter into the "Primary" tab near the top left of your screen.
- Apple Mail Users:
Tap on our email address at the top of the newsletter (next to "From:" on mobile and click "Add to VIPs"