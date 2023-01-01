Cookie Klinger

Hey! My name is Cookie and I’m currently a freshman at Boise State. I am planning on pursuing a degree in Integrated Media and Strategic Communications to eventually work in the music industry. I love all things music and am so excited to be working in memberships at Boise State Public Radio!

I’m from the suburbs of Chicago and wanted to come to Boise to experience the natural beauty Idaho holds. In my free time, I like to play the drums, snowboard and hang out with my friends.