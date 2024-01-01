James Prescott

Expertise: Knowledgeable in Arduino & Circuits

Education: First year at Boise State University,majoring in Electrical Engineering

Highlights



I enjoy learning any aspects within the tech field

I love playing volleyball

I like to try new things when I can

Goals

While I work here, I aim to further my knowledge not only in the tech field but also in the workplace. I want to develop many skills so that I may be able to apply them to other parts of my life. I also hope to meet a few cool people while being here. My goal in life is to always try to improve myself, as you can always be better.