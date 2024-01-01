Kevin Fitzpatrick

Expertise: Audio and visual production

Education: Indiana University + Boise State University

Highlights



Born and raised in Indianapolis, IN

Traveled throughout the U.S. on tour with multiple bands as backing drummer and bassist

I was trained on the mixing board as a DJ for KBOO Community Radio in Portland, OR as I painted a mural on the front wall with scores of volunteer assistants. Photos | Map

| I have a large collection of professional work that I’ve archived

Experience

I am a graphic artist and multimedia producer creating personal and commercial work known for its vibrant colors and bold lines. My style is rooted in illustration, graphic design and painting, inspired by music, nature and the human experience.

My work has been featured in The Sawtooth Valley Gathering and Northern Rockies Music Festival, Tiny House workshop promotions for HGTV, and concert posters for Scott Pemberton, Marshall Poole, Jared Mees and Finn Riggins amongst many others. My murals can be seen on the walls of buildings dotted across the Northwest United States. Born in central Indiana, I have received a Bachelor's Degree in Media Arts and Computer Sciences from Indiana University, where I focused on web design, graphic design and audio/video production. I live in Boise, ID with my wife Gwen and two beautiful daughters as I continue further education at Boise State.

