Kyle KittermanSenior Business Manager
Kyle Kitterman joined Boise State Public Radio in March 2020 and leads the business office for the station, working on all aspects of station finances. He is focused on helping the organization to improve internal processes, achieve sustainable growth and establish long-term financial health.
Prior to his role here, he worked at the Idaho Housing and Finance Association, as controller and director of finance. He holds degrees from both Boise State University and the University of Idaho.