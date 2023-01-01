© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate Today
Staff
Lew Holmes.jpg

Lew Holmes

Membership Assistant

Hi there! My name is Lew and I am the Membership Assistant here at Boise State Public Radio. My journey at the station started as a student employee and I was more than excited to return to the membership department after graduation. Over the years, I've developed a passion for public radio and fundraising, and look forward to working with our members every day.

When I'm not in the office, I can be found traveling for concerts, reading at a coffee shop or watching Formula 1 while cheering on Alpine.