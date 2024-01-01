Michael Scherer

Expertise: Radio Broadcaster/Audiobook Narrator

Education: Montgomery College

Highlights



Narrated over 400 books, and many magazines for the Library of Congress.

Worked in dementia care during pandemic.

Had a recording studio in basement of St. Anselm’s Abbey in DC.

Sound engineer at Hindu temple in Maryland.

Experience

After the Columbia School Broadcasting, was operations coordinator at a Korean-Christian radio station with a Ramadan show with hosts from Voice of America. Worked at WAMU 88.5 in Washington, DC from 1998 to 2006. Left the station to do audiobooks, recorded hundreds of books and magazines for the Library of Congress and some commercial titles.

Left audiobooks for less solitary employment at the beginning of the pandemic. Was a baker in a French Bakery, worked in dementia care, and repaired computers at Micro Center.

Returned to radio in 2022 at WAMU. Recently moved to Idaho, and feel fortunate to work behind a microphone in Boise.