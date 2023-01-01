Hello! My name is Rose Winsor and I am a Music major in my junior year at Boise State. My main instrument is my voice, but I also enjoy playing piano and flute. Some of my other hobbies are learning Korean, reading and playing tennis.

I previously worked at a student-run radio station called KLCZ in Lewiston, Idaho while I attended two years of college at LCSC. KLCZ and I must have been a package deal as we were both later acquired by Boise State Public Radio in the same year.