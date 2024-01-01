Sadie Dimmick

Sadie DimmickStudent Membership Assistant
Expertise: Graphic design, traditional art, customer service
Education: Graphic design major at Boise State University
Highlights
- I am very passionate about all forms of art: visual art, music, literature, etc.
- I enjoy travel – my dad traveled a lot when I was a kid and took me along from time to time
- I like reading and am a major anime fan
Experience
Since I was 16 I have spent my time working in the customer/food service industry, and I have come to realize that I love working with people and problem-solving. I also worked with leadership at my high school to make logos and posters for fundraising and volunteer events with my graphic design experience.