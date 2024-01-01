© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Sadie Dimmick

Student Membership Assistant

Expertise: Graphic design, traditional art, customer service

Education: Graphic design major at Boise State University

Highlights

  • I am very passionate about all forms of art: visual art, music, literature, etc.
  • I enjoy travel – my dad traveled a lot when I was a kid and took me along from time to time
  • I like reading and am a major anime fan

Experience

Since I was 16 I have spent my time working in the customer/food service industry, and I have come to realize that I love working with people and problem-solving. I also worked with leadership at my high school to make logos and posters for fundraising and volunteer events with my graphic design experience.