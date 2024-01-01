Skylar Rogers

Skylar RogersDigital News Intern
Education: Boise State University
Highlights:
- Born and raised in Boise, Idaho
- Studied abroad in Barcelona, Spain in Fall 2022
- I've been a barista at Dutch Bros for four years
Experience:
I am a senior at Boise State University majoring in communication and minoring in journalism, with a certificate in Spanish language. Some of my favorite classes I have taken include “Media and Social Media Strategies," “Reporting Public Records," “Contemporary Public Communication" and “Multimedia Storytelling."
I previously worked as a social media intern for a small local startup during my sophomore year of college. I was in charge of writing posts for their website, advertising on campus, and creating content for TikTok, Instagram and Twitter.
Interests:
- Thinking creatively and making things look pretty!
- Traveling and exploring new places
- Hiking, biking, swimming, lawn games ... anything outside (as long it's warm)