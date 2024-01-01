© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Skylar Rogers

Digital News Intern

Education: Boise State University

Highlights:

  • Born and raised in Boise, Idaho
  • Studied abroad in Barcelona, Spain in Fall 2022
  • I've been a barista at Dutch Bros for four years

Experience:
I am a senior at Boise State University majoring in communication and minoring in journalism, with a certificate in Spanish language. Some of my favorite classes I have taken include “Media and Social Media Strategies," “Reporting Public Records," “Contemporary Public Communication" and “Multimedia Storytelling."

I previously worked as a social media intern for a small local startup during my sophomore year of college. I was in charge of writing posts for their website, advertising on campus, and creating content for TikTok, Instagram and Twitter.

Interests: 

  • Thinking creatively and making things look pretty!
  • Traveling and exploring new places
  • Hiking, biking, swimming, lawn games ... anything outside (as long it's warm)