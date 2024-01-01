Tasvi Adappa

Expertise: Information science, computer science, social media

Education: Boise State University for my Masters in Computer science

Highlights



I'm from India, where I did my undergrad in Information Science

My hobbies include arts & crafts, pottery, traveling and cooking

Fun Fact: I recently got married and 3,000 people attended my wedding!

Experience

I recently relocated to Boise to pursue my Masters in Computer Science. Prior to this, I spent two years working as an associate system Engineer at IBM, India. In my free time I also worked as a social media manager for various platforms.

I consider myself to be a people’s person and I am very excited to learn about diverse cultures and perspectives. Truly excited to be part of, and with the Boise State Public Radio family.

My goal in life is to travel the world and make memories! ‘Experiences>Possessions’. I want to be a successful engineer and do my part in giving back to the community and making the world a much better place!

