Valerie Smith

Office Operations Manager
Valerie joined Boise State Public Radio in May 2019 as the Office Operations Manager. Prior to BSPR she was a project coordinator and contracts assistant in the IT industry. Education has been a passion for Valerie since an eight-year career at the University of Phoenix and public radio became important to her as she vowed to return to some sort of educationally-relevant career. BSPR gives her the opportunity to utilize her MBA as well as help a good cause to inform and educate others.

In her own words, Valerie has slowly entered the digital age by becoming an avid NPR podcast listener. Some of her go-to favorites are "Wait, Wait Don't Tell Me" and BSPR's own "You Know The Place." Her time off is spent with her two girls participating in Girl Scout events, comic cons, or other fun community events in the Treasure Valley.

 