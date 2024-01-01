Victoria Rodriguez

Victoria RodriguezNewsroom Intern
Expertise: Bilingual news reporting (English/Spanish)
Education: Boise State University
Highlights:
- Bilingual
- Raised in Los Angeles, California
- Former VOCES/KTVB Bilingual News Intern
- Passionate about reporting on the Latino community, and all things Boise State!
Experience:
I’m a senior at Boise State University, currently in my third semester with University Television Productions.
This summer, I interned with KTVB where I was represented by the Voces Internship of Idaho. During my ten weeks, I gained hands-on experience in reporting in both Spanish and English.
My favorite part was being an integral member of the Español team, where I contributed a story to every show.