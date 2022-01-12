Voila, Militia

The modern militia movement started, in part, in Lee Miracle’s living room. In 1994, a bunch of guys incensed about the deadly government sieges at Ruby Ridge, Idaho and Waco, Texas gathered there. They talked about what they would do if the government came knocking on their door and agreed, they’d want backup. In this episode, Heath goes to Michigan, where Lee Miracle still runs his Southeast Michigan Volunteer Militia nearly 30 years later.

It's a place where the threat of political violence has skyrocketed, according to Sunita Doddamani, head of the hate crimes & domestic terror unit for the Michigan Attorney General's Office.