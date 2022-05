The Boise Airport saw record travel over the President’s Day long weekend and during spring break, and the final tally from Memorial Day weekend is likely to follow suit.

According to Director Rebecca Hupp, summertime travelers flying in or out of Boise can expect big changes at the airport.

Hupp sat down with our Morning Edition host George Prentice to talk about the airport’s steady growth in services, airline partners, and above all, passengers.