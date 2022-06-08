How psychedelic-assisted therapy is being used to treat PTSD and other mental health conditions

The theme of the 25th annual Sun Valley Wellness Festival is “Coming Home” and the festival returns in person this year to explore our social health, well-being and how they define our collective wellness.

The keynote speaker is Dr. Rick Doblin, Founder and Executive Director of the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies. He sat down with our Morning Edition host George Prentice to talk about his institute’s research, the FDA approval timeline, and his definition of wellness.