Keeping your home safe from wildfires

The Moose Fire, near the Idaho-Montana border, has grown to 56 square miles. 800 people are fighting the blaze and two pilots were killed last week in a helicopter accident while on the fire.

Large wildfires like this one can cause people who live in or near the wilderness to worry about how to best defend their homes. With wildfire season growing longer and stronger across our region, companies that do prevention work are staying busy. The Mountain West News Bureau's Kaleb Roedel tagged along with one of them.