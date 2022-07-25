© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
StoryCorps Mobile Tour is coming to Boise! Book your appointment here.
itunes_idaho_matters.png
Idaho Matters

Keeping your home safe from wildfires

Published July 25, 2022 at 4:52 PM MDT
Ways To Subscribe

The Moose Fire, near the Idaho-Montana border, has grown to 56 square miles. 800 people are fighting the blaze and two pilots were killed last week in a helicopter accident while on the fire.

Large wildfires like this one can cause people who live in or near the wilderness to worry about how to best defend their homes. With wildfire season growing longer and stronger across our region, companies that do prevention work are staying busy. The Mountain West News Bureau's Kaleb Roedel tagged along with one of them.

Idaho Matters
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright