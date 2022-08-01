The fragile nature of Ada County's air quality

Will Ada County keep testing the emissions from your car?

The answer to that question will determine the future of the Ada County Air Quality Board, at a time when climate change, electric cars and the Treasure Valley airshed are top of mind for many, including the city of Boise.

Our Morning Edition Host George Prentice sat down with Boise City Councilman Patrick Bageant, an Ada County Air Quality Board member and Boise's Climate Action Manager, Steve Hubble, to talk about the future of the air we breathe.

