A look at YIMBY and Boise rezoning

Published August 11, 2022 at 2:25 PM MDT
The city of Boise is rewriting its zoning code at a time when its population has exploded, due in part to millennials, many of whom don’t want a car or a single family home. That’s according to Max Holleran, author of Yes to the City: Millennials and the Fight for Affordable Housing.

Holleran sat down with our Morning Edition host George Prentice to talk about some friction to YIMBYism or ‘yes in my backyard’ and how more cities like Boise are rethinking density. And we talk with Tim Keane, Boise's new Director of Planning and Development Services about the role YIMBY is playing in Boise's re-write of zoning codes.

George Prentice
Samantha Wright
