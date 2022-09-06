Adding more native stories to TV and movies

New indigenous stories are hitting tv screens - like the latest season of Fox's Reservation Dogs and Dark Winds on AMC.

That sort of native storytelling is rare on TV and in the movies. The 2021 Hollywood Diversity Report says less than one percent of top film roles were native in 2020.

But some organizations are investing in indigenous representation in the media. Plus, we visit a canyon in central Utah and take a look at what life might have been like a thousand years ago.

