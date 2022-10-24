© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
This Boise State professor has a nurse-driven plan to build cultural bridges, bonding caregivers and seriously ill refugees

Published October 24, 2022 at 2:14 PM MDT
Dr. Katherine Doyon has a plan. She wants to create the building blocks for what will be a first-of-its-kind bridge between Idaho healthcare providers and refugees.

Over the next two years, Doyon and a community advisory board – compiled of healthcare providers, refugees and refugee advocates – will design a guide to bridge clinicians and refugees, communicatively and culturally.

She spoke with Morning Edition host George Prentice to share her enthusiasm for the soon-to-launch project and how it could, quite literally, save lives.

