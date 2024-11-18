© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Scandalized

8. The Truth About Lying in Politics (Part 2)

Published November 18, 2024
It’s part two of our season finale on the truth-stretching that politicians seem to do all too often. Last week, we examined the ways politicians inflate their resumes; this week, the lies get personal. Abortion payments, marathon times, and even politicians’ ancestors are fair game for falsehoods. Charlie and Jaci dig into these personal lies, whether politicians pay the price, and why we shouldn’t paint them all with the same brush.

For more sources and bonus info on this episode, visit www.scandalizedpod.com.

