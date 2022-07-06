Bonus: The Modern West

In Women’s Work, we took a deep look at the way women reimagined how we raise meat in this country. And if you liked what you heard there, Ashley thinks you should check out the new season of The Modern West, a podcast from Wyoming Public Media hosted by Melodie Edwards.

So we're sharing one of her episodes here – it's about three women who are taking a more humane approach to running their Wyoming feedlot. You’ll also hear from Temple Grandin, a well-respected expert on animal behavior who has helped the livestock industry reimagine slaughtering practices to be kinder and less stressful on the animals.