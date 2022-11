Friends! How are you? It's been way too long, we know. But we're back with Season 6! This week: Have you ever watched curling during the Olympics and thought, "I could do that?" Yeah, Joel too. But as he learned from the gracious members of Boise Curling Club, it's so much more than a big game of icy shuffleboard.

