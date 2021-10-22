© 2021 Boise State Public Radio

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact us at boisestatepublicradio@boisestate.edu or call (208) 426-3663.
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government

Friday is the deadline to request your Idaho absentee ballot

Boise State Public Radio News | By James Dawson
Published October 22, 2021 at 6:17 AM MDT
A sign that says Vote Here has an arrow pointing to the left. Fall foliage and trees are in the background.
James Dawson
/
Boise State Public Radio

Friday, Oct. 22 is the last day to request your ballot if you want to vote absentee in next month’s election.

Absentee ballots can be requested online through the Idaho Secretary of State’s website, or by asking for one at your local county elections office. Any request must be made by 5 p.m. Friday

If you miss the deadline to get an absentee ballot, there are still several chances for you to vote.

Early and in-person absentee voting runs through Friday, Oct. 29.

As of Thursday afternoon, Ada County sent out nearly 8,700 ballots and about 9,600 people had voted early in-person.

All absentee ballots need to be returned to your county elections office by the time polls close in order to be counted.

Polls will be open on election day, Tuesday Nov. 2 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

If you’re not already registered to vote, you can do so at your polling place. Just bring a photo I.D. and something to confirm your address like a utility bill.

Follow James Dawson on Twitter @RadioDawson for more local news.

Copyright 2021 Boise State Public Radio

Tags

Politics & Government2021 Election
James Dawson
I cover politics and a bit of everything else for Boise State Public Radio. Outside of public meetings, you can me fly fishing, making cool things out of leather or watching the Seattle Mariners' latest rebuilding season. If you have a tip, please get in touch!
See stories by James Dawson