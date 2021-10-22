Friday is the deadline to request your Idaho absentee ballot

Friday, Oct. 22 is the last day to request your ballot if you want to vote absentee in next month’s election.

Absentee ballots can be requested online through the Idaho Secretary of State’s website, or by asking for one at your local county elections office. Any request must be made by 5 p.m. Friday

If you miss the deadline to get an absentee ballot, there are still several chances for you to vote.

Early and in-person absentee voting runs through Friday, Oct. 29.

As of Thursday afternoon, Ada County sent out nearly 8,700 ballots and about 9,600 people had voted early in-person.

All absentee ballots need to be returned to your county elections office by the time polls close in order to be counted.

Polls will be open on election day, Tuesday Nov. 2 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

If you’re not already registered to vote, you can do so at your polling place. Just bring a photo I.D. and something to confirm your address like a utility bill.

Follow James Dawson on Twitter @RadioDawson for more local news.

Copyright 2021 Boise State Public Radio