Ammon Bundy drops out of GOP gubernatorial primary to run as an independent

Ammon Bundy, the anti-government activist running to become Idaho’s next governor, said he will withdraw from the Republican primary and run as an independent instead.

In a press release Thursday, Bundy said he aligns himself with the Republican party platform but that the Idaho GOP is “full of filth and corruption.”

He then mentioned several scandals involving current or former Idaho Republican officials, including former state party chair Jonathan Parker, who was arrested for allegedly wearing a wig and masturbating outside his estranged wife’s apartment.

Bundy also called out Sen. Mike Crapo and former Gov. Butch Otter’s DUI arrests, former Sen. Larry Craig propositioning a police officer in an airport bathroom and current state Rep. Greg Chaney’s (R-Caldwell) arrest for a domestic dispute with his ex-wife.

“On top of this, the Idaho Republican establishment lead by Brad Little have put forth liberal, Democrat policies like increased welfare, meanwhile shoving the Republican Party platform of limited government, fiscal responsibility, and ending abortion in the garbage,” he wrote.

On Wednesday, KBOI radio host Nate Shelman said “multiple sources” told him Bundy would withdraw from the Republican primary and endorse an opponent, current Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin. Should she lose, Shelman said, Bundy would run as an independent.

Bundy called it “an intriguing idea,” but that neither of them agreed to such a deal.

“In the future, this radio host should think twice about running with information he gets from that source,” he said.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Follow James Dawson on Twitter @RadioDawson for more local news.

Copyright 2022 Boise State Public Radio

Member support is what makes local COVID-19 reporting possible. Support this coverage here.