Sandpoint mayor launches write-in campaign for governor

Sandpoint Mayor Shelby Rognstad said Monday he’ll undertake a write-in campaign for governor. That’s after Rognstad failed to become a registered Democrat prior to filing to run for Idaho’s highest office.

In a tweet , he said Secretary of State Lawerence Denney denied him a spot in the Democratic primary “based on a minor technicality” Rognstad claims isn’t “based on law.”

Rognstad said he registered as a Democrat in Oct. 2021. Prior to that, he was a registered Republican, according to the state’s voter registration database.

But the Idaho Secretary of State’s office said it had no record of that change.

Idaho code states candidates “shall be affiliated with a party at the time of filing.”

“The filing official shall reject any declaration of candidacy for partisan office in a primary election from candidates who are not affiliated with a political party,” it continues.

After filing to run for governor on March 11, Rognstad swapped his party affiliation to Democrat. His campaign argues Idaho law only requires a candidate to be affiliated with a party – not necessarily the party whose nomination they seek.

Deputy Secretary of State Chad Houck told the Idaho Capital Sun, “That’s a semantics argument,” and that the Idaho Attorney General’s office agreed with the interpretation that Rognstad’s claim wasn’t valid.

Ethan Schaffer, Rognstad’s campaign manager, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment asking why he chose to undertake a write-in campaign instead of filing a lawsuit to challenge Houck’s interpretation.

