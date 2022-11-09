Biden cheers Democrats for avoiding a 'red wave' in the midterm elections

President Biden is set to hold a press conference at the White House following Democrats' better-than-expected performance in the 2022 midterms.

Though Democrats are expected to lose control of the House of Representatives, control of the Senate is still up in the air. Several key Senate races, including those in Nevada and Arizona, remain too close to call.

Watch Biden's full remarks below starting at 4 p.m. ET:

Biden's remarks come on the heels of a Democratic midterms performance that has so far defied history. Since World War II, the party out of power has typically gained an average of 28 House seats and two Senate seats in a president's first midterms. Democrats appear on track to defy that precedent.

