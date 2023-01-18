House committee passes tax penalties for abortion sanctuaries

A proposal to withhold tax revenue from cities and counties that refuse to enforce Idaho’s abortion laws is headed to the House floor.

Rep. Bruce Skaug’s (R-Nampa) bill would cut off cities or counties from quarterly sales tax distributions, which in some cases add up to tens of millions of dollars over the course of a year.

Abortions in Idaho can only be performed in cases of rape, incest or when the life of the mother is threatened. Doctors face felony charges if they break that law.

“This body has a duty, I believe a duty, to sanction lawlessness,” said Skaug. “If this law is spurned on a felony criminal case, then what’s next?”

The bill won near-unanimous support from those testifying before the House State Affairs Committee Wednesday.

Tammy Payne with the anti-abortion group Choose Life Idaho said local governments need to be held to the same standards as their citizens.

“We the people are required to comply with Idaho’s laws. If we fail to comply, we face penalties,” Payne said.

Cindy Thorngren, who lives in Ada County, was the only person who opposed the bill. She said laws should be followed, but that there should be some leeway, too.

“I’m urging you to let entities set their own decisions on what is important for their people,” Thorngren said.

Boise City Council passed a resolution last July saying it wouldn’t prioritize criminal abortion investigations. If the bill becomes law, the city could lose out on $24 million estimated to come from the sales tax distribution this fiscal year.

Any local government found in violation of the proposal would have 180 days to rescind their directives to receive any withheld funds.

Both Democrats on the House State Affairs Committee voted against the measure.

Follow James Dawson on Twitter @RadioDawson for more local news.

Copyright 2023 Boise State Public Radio