© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join us for Another Round at Boise Brewing February 15

New 'library porn' bill no longer reclassifies obscenity

Boise State Public Radio News | By James Dawson
Published February 7, 2024 at 11:14 AM MST
Fran
/
Flickr

The latest attempt to oust so-called “pornographic” material from Idaho’s libraries has taken a new form.

The bill from Sen. Geoff Schroeder (R-Mountain Home) and Rep. Jaron Crane (R-Nampa) would require all public community and school libraries develop policies to review challenges to books or other materials.

Private schools are exempt from the legislation, unlike previous iterations.

The new bill uses a different definition of obscenity than Crane’s past proposals.

The legislation mirrors Idaho law’s cuurent obscenity definition, which must consider whether the material “…possesses serious literary, artistic, political or scientific value for minors…"

It also would not classify any homosexual activity as inherently obscene — something that was included previously.

Under the bill, each library would need to establish a review committee of at least three people who live within the community or school district boundaries. At least one committee member must be the parent of a minor child.

Once the committee receives a written challenge, it must hold a public hearing and issue a written decision to reject the complaint or segregate the materials.

Someone who files a complaint could appeal the review committee’s decision to the full library or school board.

“And after all that process, if the library still fails to segregate the material, then a private cause of action could ensue,” Schroeder said during the bill’s introductory hearing Wednesday.

Huda Shaltry, legislative committee chair for the Idaho Library Association, told Boise State Public Radio, “There’s no problem at hand.”

“We’re doing nothing wrong,” Shaltry added.

If approved, libraries would need to establish their policies by Jan. 1, 2025. The bill has yet to receive a public hearing.

Copyright 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Tags
Politics & Government 2024 Legislative SessionLibraries
James Dawson
I cover politics and a bit of everything else for Boise State Public Radio. Outside of public meetings, you can find me fly fishing, making cool things out of leather or watching the Seattle Mariners' latest rebuilding season. If you have a tip, please get in touch!
See stories by James Dawson

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate