Idaho House passes latest 'library porn' bill

Boise State Public Radio News | By James Dawson
Published March 14, 2024 at 5:00 AM MDT
Otto Kitsinger
/
Boise Public Library

House lawmakers have once again passed a bill targeting quote “obscene” materials in Idaho’s public and private libraries.

Both community libraries, as well as those in public and private schools, would be forced to move a book within 30 days to an adults-only section after receiving a complaint. If they don’t, they’d be subject to a civil lawsuit.

Opponents argue school libraries don’t always have an adults-only section since most students are under 18, resulting in a de facto ban on certain books.

“You can hop on Facebook Marketplace and buy a $25 used bookshelf and that’s not going to hurt any library,” said the bill’s sponsor, Rep. Jaron Crane (R-Nampa). “You can use the checkout desk itself – go right behind it, put the books right there.”

Rep. Kenny Wroten (R-Nampa), who opposes the bill, said the issue is being pushed by “culture warriors” attacking libraries. He compared them to gun control advocates pushing firearm bans to stem mass shootings.

“And we know it’s not the guns that are the problem. And these books are not being handed to kids,” he said.

Far more Republicans, though, support the bill, like Rep. Dale Hawkins (R-Fernwood).

“If we care about our kids, the simple moving of materials is the fix,” Hawkins said.

The bill now goes to the Senate, which already voted down a less restrictive version earlier this year.

Democrats teamed up with far-right Republicans in opposing it, though for different reasons. It either didn’t go far enough or still went too far in their opinions.

Politics & Government 2024 Legislative SessionLibraries
James Dawson
