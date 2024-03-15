Under proposed bill, contractors hired by the state couldn't boycott firearms, fossil fuel industries

A new bill introduced Friday would prevent the state from doing business with organizations that boycott certain industries.

Sen. Doug Ricks (R-Rexburg) sponsors Senate Bill 1291, which has already passed the House. Speaking in front of the House State Affairs Committee, Ricks said it would stop Idaho from signing contracts with companies that boycott certain industries like fossil fuel, agriculture and firearms, as well as the timber, minerals, hydroelectric power, nuclear energy industries.

“This bill would require anybody who contracts with the state of Idaho to disclose if their policies discriminate against these listed industries,” he said.

The law would require contractors with at least 10 employees working on projects of $100,000 or more to provide a written certification stating they do not boycott these industries.

“This legislation essentially lets Idahoans determine what's important and what industries we value, instead of out- of -state corporations trying to push a particular agenda onto us,” Ricks added.

Ricks did not specify which corporations or agendas he was referring to. Representatives from the National Rifle Association and the Idaho Farm Bureau Federation testified in support of the bill, which had no other public testimony. If passed by the Senate, the bill would go to the Governor’s desk.