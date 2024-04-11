Caldwell's Mayor touts business partnerships as key to city's growth

In his State of the City address on Wednesday, Caldwell Mayor Jarom Wagoner said expanding the economy is key for the city’s future.

Wagoner said Caldwell’s partnerships with new businesses, like the newly opened D&B Supply retail store, were crucial to the city’s development.

“These investments in our community are vital as they provide jobs for our residents and increase the city's tax base through their retail sales and increased land values,” he said.

Caldwell is one of the fastest growing cities in the U.S., with a yearly 5% growth rate. Wagoner said the Zoning and Planning Department is keeping up with the changes but housing, transportation and emergency services remain challenging.

“If we grow by 5% a year, we need to be making sure our police and fire department are growing by 5% at least a year so that we have the staff needed to protect and provide for our citizens,” he said. “It obviously takes money to do that and it takes maybe a year lag time. But that's one of the tough things, is keeping up with our emergency services personnel, keeping up with the roads. You can't just go and build a road tomorrow.”

Wagoner praised the city’s completion of roadway work on the Caldwell Blvd. corridor and 142 new residential units near Indian Creek Plaza in downtown.

The Mayor remembered how going to the grocery store used to mean always running into someone you knew.

“You want to be able to go places and recognize people that you see,” he said. “And that has changed a little.”

But Wagoner said despite population growth, Caldwell residents still want that small town feel, and that’s why social gatherings are important. He said will continue to plan farmers markets, concerts and social events to encourage community building.

“If we create these events throughout the year for the community to gather, then you're going to continue to see people that you recognize or get to know new people,” he said.