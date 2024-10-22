Can our values – shared or not – be the bridge we’re looking for this election season?

Mention "values,” let alone “American values” this election season and it’s likely that you’ll inspire conversation. The key, of course, is to keep the conversation civil, respectful and above all, engaging.

“What the Institute for Advancing American Values stands for is the discussion of the values that precede, or are behind, our decision in elections or policy,” said Dr. Andrew Finstuen, executive director of the institute and the Dean of the Boise State Honors College. “Freedom of expression. The notion of pluralism. Equality. Public education. Opportunity. These values have shaped and defined America throughout its history; and we should talk about them as we move into these discussions.”

Finstuen and his colleagues at the institute have hosted scores of events of all sizes, but perhaps its most ambitious is the much-anticipated appearance of NPR contributor and New York Times columnist David Brooks. The free event will be held in ExtraMile Arena on Friday, Oct. 25, typically the home to over-exuberant sports fans.

“I suppose we’re moving the arena from just a place of pure athletic competition to the competition of ideas,” said Finstuen. “We’re expecting a large crowd. That’s why we moved it there … and it will be quite an opportunity.”

Finstuen visited with Morning Edition host George Prentice to talk about the institute’s Dialogue for Democracy, Brooks’ appearance, and how more and more Idahoans are “hungry to engage and build relationships, even if they still disagree.”

Find reporter George Prentice here

Copyright 2024 Boise State Public Radio