Can our values – shared or not – be the bridge we’re looking for this election season?

Boise State Public Radio News | By George Prentice
Published October 22, 2024 at 5:05 AM MDT
Dr. Andrew Finstuen (right) is executive director of the American Institute for Advancing American Values, which will host NY Times columnist David Brooks (upper left) on Oct. 25, 2024
Boise State University, Penguin Random
Dr. Andrew Finstuen (right) is executive director of the American Institute for Advancing American Values, which will host NY Times columnist David Brooks (upper left) on Oct. 25, 2024

“We’ve wandered through our history with different moments of tension and triumph … we continue to aspire to that notion of a more perfect union.”

Mention "values,” let alone “American values” this election season and it’s likely that you’ll inspire conversation. The key, of course, is to keep the conversation civil, respectful and above all, engaging.

“What the Institute for Advancing American Values stands for is the discussion of the values that precede, or are behind, our decision in elections or policy,” said Dr. Andrew Finstuen, executive director of the institute and the Dean of the Boise State Honors College. “Freedom of expression. The notion of pluralism. Equality. Public education. Opportunity. These values have shaped and defined America throughout its history; and we should talk about them as we move into these discussions.”

Finstuen and his colleagues at the institute have hosted scores of events of all sizes, but perhaps its most ambitious is the much-anticipated appearance of NPR contributor and New York Times columnist David Brooks. The free event will be held in ExtraMile Arena on Friday, Oct. 25, typically the home to over-exuberant sports fans.

“I suppose we’re moving the arena from just a place of pure athletic competition to the competition of ideas,” said Finstuen. “We’re expecting a large crowd. That’s why we moved it there … and it will be quite an opportunity.”

Finstuen visited with Morning Edition host George Prentice to talk about the institute’s Dialogue for Democracy, Brooks’ appearance, and how more and more Idahoans are “hungry to engage and build relationships, even if they still disagree.”

Find reporter George Prentice here

Politics & Government Boise State University2024 Elections
George Prentice
As host of Morning Edition, I'm the luckiest person I've ever known because I spend my days listening to smart, passionate, engaging people. It’s a public trust. I lean in to talk with actors, poets, writers and volunteers who make Idaho that much more special.
